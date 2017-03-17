UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 17 Teranga Gold Corp
* Teranga gold reports a fatality at sabodala gold mine
* Says working with local regulatory authorities to determine cause of incident
* Teranga gold corp - company has also commenced its own internal investigation
* Teranga gold corp - moussa cissokho was fatally injured on friday while working in process plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.