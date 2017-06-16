Allianz to cut 700 jobs in Germany in next 3 years -Sueddeutsche
BERLIN, June 23 Allianz is planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing company sources.
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* Declares special interim dividend in form of distribution in specie of 526.2 million Petro-King shares held by group
* Special interim dividend declared is for the year ending 31, March 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.