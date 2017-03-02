BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 2 Termo2power SA:
* Receives an offer to participate in a new, closed investment fund
* Fund wants to act in renewable energy sector and cover at least 51 percent of Termo2power shares
Fund wants to act in renewable energy sector and cover at least 51 percent of Termo2power shares

The fund is initiated by the CEO of Termo2Power, Jacob Brouwer
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.