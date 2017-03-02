March 2 Termo2Power SA:

* An English special purpose company to transfer 1 million euros ($1.05 million) to an account of a closed investment fund

* Money from the 1 million euros transfer will also be available for Termo2Power SA for research, development and commercialisation operations

* Earlier on, the company informed about an offer to participate in a new, closed investment fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9508 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)