May 3 Italeaf Spa

* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India

* Contract subscribed with Indian company is only to construct first 3 micro-grid plants for total power of 3.5 mw, consideration of about $3 mln

* Consideration of $10 million is referred to entire first phase of pipeline already defined for power installed of about 8.5 mw

