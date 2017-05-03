US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
May 3 Italeaf Spa
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
* Contract subscribed with Indian company is only to construct first 3 micro-grid plants for total power of 3.5 mw, consideration of about $3 mln
* Consideration of $10 million is referred to entire first phase of pipeline already defined for power installed of about 8.5 mw
