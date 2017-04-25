April 25 Ternium SA:

* Ternium announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $2.0 billion

* Qtrly earnings per ADS $1.33

* Ternium sa - after a 9 pct sequential increase in steel shipments in Mexico in Q1 2017, co anticipates further growth in shipments during Q2 of year

* Anticipates sequential and year-over-year increases in shipments in Argentina in Q2 2017