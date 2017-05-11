BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Terra Firma Capital Corp-
* Terra Firma Capital Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 7 percent to c$4.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.01
* Terra Firma Capital Corp - total assets increased by 32% to $175.8 million at march 31, 2017 from $133.5 million at March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.