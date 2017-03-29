BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Terra Firma Capital Corp
* Terra firma capital corporation reports fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue fell 34.6 percent to c$3.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.00
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.