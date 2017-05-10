May 10 Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd :

* Terra firma - financing transaction with Sportgroup, which is owned by Equistone Partners Europe

* Terra firma - investment provides an alternative to an equity co-investment, terra firma will work with Equistone in supporting sportgroup's growth plans

* Terra firma- Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & Mccloy Llp acted as legal adviser to Terra Firma & Shearman & Sterling Llp acted as legal adviser to Equistone on deal