BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Terraform Global Inc
* Terraform global announces extension until june 30, 2017 to regain nasdaq compliance
* Terraform global - extension to regain compliance with nasdaq listing requirements related to form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016, form 10-q for q1 2017
* Terraform global-extension to regain compliance with nasdaq's listing requirements related to delinquency in holding annual meeting during year ended dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.