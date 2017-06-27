UPDATE 1-AIG CEO may reduce buybacks, focus on acquisitions
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.
June 27 Terraform Global Inc
* Terraform Global reports 1q 2017 financial results and files form 10-q
* Terraform Global Inc - q1 revenue $56 million versus $48 million
* Terraform Global - co expects to regain compliance with nasdaq's continued listing requirements following 2017 annual meeting, june 29, 2017
* Terraform Global Inc - q1 net loss $2 million versus net loss of $6 million last year
* Terraform Global Inc - q1 adjusted ebitda $36 million versus $34 million
* Terraform Global Inc qtrly loss per class a common stock $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Shaw Communications Inc on Wednesday reported strong quarterly subscriber gains at its revamped cable business and notched wireless profit growth even as it spent heavily to build up both businesses.