BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 TerraForm Global Inc:
* TerraForm Global Inc - does not expect to be able to file 1q17 10-q by securities and exchange commission deadline of May 10, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2moCQaB Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.