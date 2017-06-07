BRIEF-Mittel buys 80 pct stake in Ceramica Cielo
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
June 6 Terraform Power Inc:
* Terraform Power announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
* Terraform Power announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, June 23 Andy Gooch, chief executive of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal reasons, the broker said.