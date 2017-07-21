FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Terraform Power says may have conflicts of interest with Terraform Global - SEC filing‍​
July 21, 2017 / 8:39 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Terraform Power says may have conflicts of interest with Terraform Global - SEC filing‍​

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Power Inc says co may have conflicts of interest with Terraform Global - SEC filing‍​

* Terraform Power - as a result of SunEdison bankruptcy, co presented with decisions, like business opportunities involving material interests of co, Terraform Global‍​

* Terraform Power - in some circumstances, allocations of expected costs and benefits between co and Terraform Global give rise to conflicts

* Terraform Power - co, its directors and executive officers, will be subject to increased risk of conflict of interest claims with Terraform Global

* Terraform Power - some of co's directors, executive officers own stock/RSU in Terraform Global, co; ownership interests could create potential conflicts of interest

* Terraform Power - when directors, officers common for co, terraform global are faced with decisions with different implications for either co, there could be conflict of interest

* Terraform Power - directors, officers common to co, Terraform Global could have conflicts of interest on approval of co's deal with Orion, sponsorship transaction with Brookfield ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2tO0XP0) Further company coverage:

