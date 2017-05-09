May 9 TerraSky Co Ltd

* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with iGUAZU Corporation

* Says two entities will cooperate on supply of cloud consulting, cloud production and cloud integration service

* Says the company aims to hold 5 percent shares of iGUAZU Corporation by the end of March 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xspqZk

