March 29 Terravia Holdings Inc:

* Terravia Holdings -on March 29, 2017, took steps to decrease operating expenses through a reduction in workforce of approximately 25%

* Terravia Holdings - planned suspension of operations at peoria facility as it explores strategic opportunities to partner its algavia line of products

* Terravia Holdings Inc - as a result of cost-cutting actions, co anticipates a reduction in annualized cash operating expenses of at least $8.0 million

* Terravia Holdings - anticipates recording charge of about $2.0 million to $2.5 million primarily in first and second quarters of 2017 as result of initiatives

* Terravia Holdings Inc - company expects to complete majority of actions by end of Q2 of 2017