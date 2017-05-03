BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Terravia Holdings Inc:
* TERRAVIA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS
* Q1 REVENUE $4.5 MILLION VERSUS $4.9 MILLION
* WE REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET OUR 2017 GUIDANCE
* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.23
* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results