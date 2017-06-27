FEATURE-Hospital cum factory delivers limbs and new life in South Sudan
JUBA, South Sudan, June 29 Solomon was just seven years old when he woke up missing a leg.
June 27Terumo Corp
* Says it lowers conversion price for 2019 due and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 3,868.3 yen per share from 3,881.0 yen per share, effective April 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1jxVvD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, June 28 The now-delayed U.S. Senate healthcare overhaul bill would boost state spending on Medicaid by $565 million in 2022, according to an independent report issued on Wednesday, while credit agencies said it would cause states to face downward pressure on their credit ratings.