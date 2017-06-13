BRIEF-China National Software & Service's general manager resigns
* Says General Manager Zhou Jinjun resigns due to change in job role
June 13Tes Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 16.75 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide semiconductor manufacturing system
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ahWrxs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says General Manager Zhou Jinjun resigns due to change in job role
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey rejected a call from four Arab states on Friday to shut down its military base in Qatar, saying the base was a guarantor of security in the Gulf and demands for its closure represented interference in its ties with Doha.