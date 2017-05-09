GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 9 Tesaro Inc
* Tesaro announces first-quarter 2017 operating results
* Q1 loss per share $2.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $-2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.