2 days ago
July 27, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Tesaro, Takeda licensing agreement to develop, commercialize cancer therapy

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Takeda A/S

* Tesaro and Takeda enter exclusive licensing agreement to develop and commercialize novel cancer therapy Niraparib in Japan

* Tesaro will receive $100 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive additional milestone payments of up to $240 million

* Says Takeda gains exclusive commercial rights for all potential future Niraparib indications in Japan

* Tesaro says additional terms of this agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

