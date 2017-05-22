BRIEF-ServiceNow issues additional $32.5 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes
* ServiceNow Inc - on June 22, co issued an additional $32.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes to initial purchasers in private placement
May 22 Tesco Corp
* Tesco corp -on april 4, 2017, management increased by 3 percent base salaries of usa, canada employees impacted by successive compensation reductions in 2015
* Tesco corp says on april 28, committee approved a 3% increase in base annual salary of ceo - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2qIakRR) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 While antitrust experts expect Amazon.com Inc's bid for Whole Foods Market Inc to win regulatory approval, some critics argue the deal should be blocked because it gives the online retailer a nearly unstoppable head start toward domination of online grocery delivery.