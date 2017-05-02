BRIEF-Delko Q1 net profit up at 4.6 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 155.1 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 139.7 MLN ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 2 Tesco Kipa:
* FY 2016 net loss of 214.3 million lira ($60.77 million) versus loss of 216.0 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 2.34 billion lira versus 2.25 billion lira year ago
($1 = 3.5263 liras)
* GSR Capital nearing deal to acquire control of a Nissan Motor Co. rechargeable battery unit for about $1 billion - Bloomberg, citing sources Source: https://bloom.bg/2r2iJOK Further company coverage: