BRIEF-Royal Century Resources says FY revenue HK$54.5 mln versus HK$101.0 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of co HK$35.0 million versus loss of HK$9.4 million
June 16 Tesco
* CEO says confident can continue to outperform market
* CEO says inflation in business in Q1 "significantly below market trend"
* CFO says margin and cost savings targets unchanged
* CEO says "really happy with progress we're making" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
CHICAGO, June 22 The United States suspended all imports of fresh Brazilian beef on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass U.S. safety checks.