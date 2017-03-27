UPDATE 2-Merkel pushes back against renewed Trump criticism of surplus
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
March 27 Tesco
* Tesco shareholder Artisan Partners says opposes company's offer for Booker, says deal a distraction
* Schroders also opposes deal Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A dozen delivery and supply companies and affiliates based in Turkey are banned from doing business with the U.S. government due to their roles in profiteering from humanitarian aid intended for Syria, U.S. officials said on Friday.