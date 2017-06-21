Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21 Tesco Plc:
* Announced intention to simplify customer service operations by consolidating customer engagement centres into single operation in Dundee
* As part of the changes, Tesco has decided to close its other customer engagement centre located in Cardiff
* Proposing to close Cardiff CEC in Feb 2018, with 1,100 colleagues affected; also expects to create 250 new roles at its Dundee office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.