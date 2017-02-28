BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 27 TESIRO Jewelry Inc :
* Says co got approval from Nanjing Municipal Commission of Development & Reform on investment in acquisition of 81 percent stake in Belgium Joaillerie Leysen Freres SA via co's HK unit
* Investment amount is 4.35 million euros
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3qQWJN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.