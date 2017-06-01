GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 1 Tesla Inc:
* On May 31, entered into separate privately negotiated agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2018
* Exchange transactions were conducted as private placement transactions - SEC filing
* Agreements to exchange about 1.16 million shares of co's stock, par value $0.001 per share, for about $144.8 million in principal amount of notes Source text - (bit.ly/2rtlQRW) Further company coverage:
