June 1 Tesla Inc:

* On May 31, entered into separate privately negotiated agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2018

* Exchange transactions were conducted as private placement transactions - SEC filing​

* Agreements to exchange about 1.16 million shares of co's stock, par value $0.001 per share, for about $144.8 million in principal amount of notes Source text - (bit.ly/2rtlQRW)