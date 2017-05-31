BRIEF-Blackberry reports Q1 GAAP earnings of $1.23 per share
* Blackberry reports profitability in fiscal 2018 first quarter
May 31 (Reuters) -
* Tesla CEO tweet-"don't know which way paris will go, but I've done all i can to advise directly to potus, through others in wh & via councils, that we remain"
* Tesla CEO Musk - "will will have no choice but to depart councils" in case trump decides to leave paris climate agreement - tweet Further company coverage:
* Blackberry reports profitability in fiscal 2018 first quarter
* European CHMP adopts positive opinion for Gilead's Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir) for the treatment of all chronic Hepatitis C genotypes