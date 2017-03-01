China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Tesla
* Tesla-Have agreement to spend or incur about $5 billion in combined capital, other costs in New York state during 10-years after full production at Gigafactory 2
* Tesla - Gigafactory 1 is currently expected to attain full production capacity by 2020
* Tesla - Determined that it was reasonably possible that adverse changes in exchange rates of 10% for all currencies could be experienced in near term
* Tesla - Gigafactory 1 full production capacity anticipated to be sufficient for production of about 500,000 vehicles annually as well as for co's energy storage products
* Tesla - Gigafactory 1 will allow co to achieve significant reduction in cost of battery packs once co is in volume production with Model 3
* Tesla - As of December 31, 2016, co had 17,782 full-time employees
* Tesla - Co had earlier reported 13,058 full-time employees as of December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2masppL) Further company coverage:
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.