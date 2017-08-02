BRIEF-Tesla posts qtrly loss per share $2.04

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $2.04

* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $1.33

* Qtrly total revenue $2.79 billion versus $1.27 billion

* Model 3 production on track to achieve previously announced targets ‍​

* More than $3 billion cash on-hand at the end of Q2‍​

* Says expecting positive Model 3 gross margin in Q4; targeting 25 pct margin in 2018

* Expect Model S and Model X deliveries to increase in the second half of 2017, as compared to the first half of the year‍​

* Says qtrly deliveries grew 53 pct compared to Q2’16 in flat luxury vehicle market

* Combined non-GAAP gross margin for Model S and Model X in Q3 will decline slightly from Q2, driven primarily by mix shift

* Capital expenditures should be about $2 billion during the second half of 2017

* During the initial phase of the Model 3 ramp in Q3, the volume produced will be tiny relative to the installed production capacity

* Plan to start production at Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York before the end of the year

* Says "although too early to draw strong conclusions, we are seeing an even further increase in net Model S orders since the July 28th event"

* Tesla inc says Model 3 deliveries to non-employees will begin in Q4

* Model 3 gross margin in Q3 to be temporarily impacted by excessive allocation of labor & overhead costs and depreciation over this tiny volume

* Produced 25,708 vehicles in Q2, 40 pct more cars than co built in the same period a year ago

* Model 3 non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be positive in q4, and should improve rapidly in 2018 to target of 25 pct

* Expect non-GAAP automotive gross margin to temporarily dip below 20 pct in Q3, before recovering in Q4 and beyond

* Delivered 22,026 Model S and Model X vehicles in Q2, for a total of 47,077 in the first half of the year

* Says continue to plan on increasing Model 3 production to 10,000 vehicles per week at "some point in 2018"

* Tesla says international Model 3 deliveries to begin in late 2018, starting with left-hand drive markets, followed by right-hand drive markets in 2019

* For H2, operating expenses should remain essentially flat as compared to the first half

* Confident co can produce just over 1,500 Model 3 vehicles in Q3, and achieve run rate of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by end of 2017

* Standard Model 3, starting at $35,000 with 220 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds, should be available in the U.S. in November

* "We are now focused on the critical steps to ramp Model 3 production"

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.82, revenue view $2.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International model 3 deliveries will begin in late 2018, contingent upon regulatory approvals Source text (bit.ly/2u5nZpk) Further company coverage: