April 2 Tesla Inc:

* Tesla Q1 2017 vehicle production and deliveries

* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X

* in addition to Q1 deliveries, about 4,650 vehicles were in transit to customers at end of quarter

* Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles