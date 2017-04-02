UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 2 Tesla Inc:
* Tesla Q1 2017 vehicle production and deliveries
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
* in addition to Q1 deliveries, about 4,650 vehicles were in transit to customers at end of quarter
* Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
