* In 2017, to double Tesla charging network, expanding existing sites so drivers never wait to charge, broadening our charging locations within city centers

* Tesla will build larger sites along busiest travel routes that will accommodate several dozen Teslas supercharging simultaneously

* By end of this year, company to double number of superchargers to total more than 10,000 and 15,000 destination charging connectors around the world

* In North America, will increase number of superchargers by 150 percent, and in California will add more than 1,000 superchargers in 2017