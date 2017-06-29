FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesla unit enters into an amendment to a revolving credit facility
June 29, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Tesla unit enters into an amendment to a revolving credit facility

June 29 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* Tesla Inc - on June 23, 2017 unit entered into an amendment to a revolving credit facility originally entered into on May 4, 2015

* Tesla says amendment extended availability period of draws under revolving aggregation credit facility to December 31, 2018 - SEC filing

* Tesla - revolving aggregation facility amendment provides for co-requested decrease in total lender commitments under revolving aggregation credit facility to $600 million

* Amendment extended maturity date to December 31, 2019

* Tesla-Credit facility amendment more closely aligns with co's needs given its transition to greater proportion of cash- & loan-based sales for solar assets Source text: (bit.ly/2smiNgc) Further company coverage:

