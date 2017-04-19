April 19 Tesoro Logistics Lp-

* Reg-Tesoro Logistics Lp announces 24th consecutive quarterly distribution increase

* Tesoro Logistics Lp says declaration of its quarterly cash distribution for q1 2017 of $0.94 per limited partnership unit

* Tesoro Logistics Lp says new distribution represents a 3.3% increase over quarterly distribution of $0.91 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: