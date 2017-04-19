BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Tesoro Logistics Lp-
* Reg-Tesoro Logistics Lp announces 24th consecutive quarterly distribution increase
* Tesoro Logistics Lp says declaration of its quarterly cash distribution for q1 2017 of $0.94 per limited partnership unit
* Tesoro Logistics Lp says new distribution represents a 3.3% increase over quarterly distribution of $0.91 per unit
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results