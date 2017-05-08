BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Tesoro Corp:
* Tesoro Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tesoro Corp - qtrly revenues $ 6,638 million versus $5,101 million
* Tesoro- total refinery throughput for quarter,825 thousand barrels per day, 92% utilization, versus to 782 thousand barrels per day, 89% utilization for 2016
* Tesoro Corp sees total capital expenditures for 2017 of approximately $1.1 billion
* Tesoro Corp -expected turnaround expenditures for full year 2017 continue to be $360 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.