FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 hours ago
BRIEF-Tessco Technologies' Q1 earnings per share $0.08
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Silicon Valley mostly quiet in internet surveillance debate
Technology
Silicon Valley mostly quiet in internet surveillance debate
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
U.S.
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 18, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Tessco Technologies' Q1 earnings per share $0.08

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Tessco Technologies Inc

* Tessco reports first quarter 2018 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $140 million versus $128.9 million

* Company is not providing earnings guidance at this time for fiscal 2018.

* Tessco Technologies Inc - inventory increased by $8.1 million during Q1 to $72.1 million as of June 25, 2017

* Tessco Technologies Inc - trade accounts receivable increased by $15.0 million during Q1 to $79.8 million

* Currently evaluating line of credit facility to ensure its ability to continue to make appropriate investments in it business

* Tessco Technologies Inc - "believes" long-term benefit from serving carrier customers more than offsets investments in cash required to support business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.