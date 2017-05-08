BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Tessco Technologies Inc
* Tessco reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue $122.6 million versus $114.2 million
* Company is not providing earnings guidance at this time for fiscal 2018
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.