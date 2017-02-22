Feb 22 Tessera-
* Tessera Holding Corporation announces fourth quarter and
full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 revenue $70.1 million versus $61.8 million
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.19
* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 of 2017 total revenue is
expected to be between $60 million and $63 million
* Tessera Holding Corp - "expect to deliver strong earnings
and operating cash flow in 2017"
* Tessera Holding Corp sees FY total revenue between $370
million to $445 million
* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 of 2017 gaap loss per share
is expected to be between ($0.53) and ($0.48) per share
* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 non-gaap loss per share is
expected to be between $0.15 and $0.09 per share
