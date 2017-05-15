May 15 Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Tethys Petroleum reports Q1 results

* Q1 oil production averaged 682 BOPD compared with 861 BOPD in Q1 2016

* Qtrly gas production cost per MCM in Q1 increased to 14.49 compared with 13.27 in Q1 2016

* Qtrly oil and gas sales and other revenues decreased by 86 pct in Q1 of 2017 to 0.5 million from 3.5 million in Q1 2016