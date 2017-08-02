FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tetra Tech Q3 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
August 2, 2017 / 9:35 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Tetra Tech Q3 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tetra Tech Inc

* Tetra Tech reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.62 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.12 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.0 billion to $2.02 billion

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $685 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 revenue $500 million to $520 million

* Q3 revenue view $535.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tetra Tech Inc - quarter end ‍record backlog of $2.53 billion, up 12% Y/Y​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

