BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Tetra Tech Inc
* Tetra Tech reports second quarter 2017 results
* Tetra Tech Inc says quarterly dividend increased 11%
* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.55
* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent to $664 million
* Tetra Tech Inc says board of directors declared an 11% increase in quarterly dividend, raising it to $0.10 per share payable on June 2, 2017
* Tetra Tech Inc quarter-end backlog of $2.5 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Sees Q3 revenue $510 million to $540 million
* Q2 revenue view $486.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tetra Tech Inc says anticipates expending $100 million in share repurchases in fiscal year 2017, of which $20 million was completed in first six months
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tetra Tech Inc - Expects FY ongoing diluted EPS to range from $2.10 to $2.25
* Tetra Tech Inc sees FY revenue to range from $2.05 billion to $2.10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results