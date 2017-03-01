March 1 Tetra Technologies Inc :

* Tetra Technologies, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $173 million versus i/b/e/s view $170.5 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.33

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* We expect total year Tetra only free cash flow to improve from $12 million in 2016 to between $30 million and $50 million in 2017

* "Going into 2017 we expect to see additional improvements in activity in north america and internationally" for Production Testing division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: