May 4 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and reviews recent highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.79

* Q1 revenue $1.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - "look forward to top-line data from ignite4 also in q3, which would support a subsequent U.S. NDA filing"