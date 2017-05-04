BRIEF-Valeant appoints Arthur Shannon senior vice president, head of investor relations and communications
June 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc-
May 4 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and reviews recent highlights
* Q1 loss per share $0.79
* Q1 revenue $1.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - "look forward to top-line data from ignite4 also in q3, which would support a subsequent U.S. NDA filing" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc-
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 19 Argentina sold $2.75 billion of a hotly demanded 100-year bond in U.S. dollars on Monday, just over a year after emerging from its latest default, according to the government.