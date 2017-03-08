UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and highlights key 2017 milestones
* Q4 loss per share $0.61
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $1.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 million
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc - as of December 31, 2016, Tetraphase had cash and cash equivalents of $142.1 million and 36.9 million shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.