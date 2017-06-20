June 20 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017,
tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its
affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - under master agreement co is
responsible for supplying active pharmaceutical ingredient for
eravacycline to patheon
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - expects to enter into 2
related product agreements to govern terms and conditions of
patheon's manufacture of commercial supplies of eravacycline
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - master agreement initial term
ends Dec 31, 2022, and will automatically renew after that for
successive terms of 2 yrs each
