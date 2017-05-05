Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
* Study shows secondary endpoint which measured change in brain volume compared to baseline was positive
* In study, secondary endpoints measuring time to confirmed disability progression at 6, 9 months did not reach significance
* "While we have no current plans to further pursue Laquinimod in RRMS, we are continuing to study it in two other trials"
* Teva continues to evaluate potential of Laquinimod in Primary Progressive MS and Huntington Disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.