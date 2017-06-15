GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc initiated a voluntary recall to retail-level for one lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc - The lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles was distributed under Actavis Pharma Inc label
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc says the recall is being carried out due to failing test results for dissolution
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc says it cannot at this time exclude potential for additional tablets to be below specification
* Teva - Based on Teva's investigation, likelihood of consuming two or more consecutive doses with affected product is low
* Teva - In addition, no post marketing adverse events have been received to date for lack of effectiveness for this recalled lot
* Teva says it has issued an urgent drug recall letter to its direct accounts and has made arrangements for impacted product to be returned to inmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last