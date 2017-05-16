BRIEF-YungShin Global Holding to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 7
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 7
May 17 Nikkei:
* Teva takeda pharma to increase overseas production of generic medication to cut costs per year as drug prices continue to decline - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2qOMEN4) Further company coverage:
June 20 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management LLP is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp for more than $4.5 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.