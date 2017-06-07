PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva's fremanezumab meets all primary & secondary endpoints across both monthly and quarterly dosing regimens in phase iii study in episodic migraine prevention
* Teva - in em study, patients treated with monthly, quarterly fremanezumab experienced significant improvements in all endpoints, 12 pre-specified analyses
* Teva Pharmaceutical - plans to submit a biologics license application to u.s. Fda for fremanezumab later this year in both episodic and chronic migraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.